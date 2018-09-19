Lawyer for Kavanaugh's accuser says Senate panel rushing to hearing

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A lawyer for a woman who has accused U.S. Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault on Wednesday criticized the Senate Judiciary Committee for scheduling a hearing on the matter for Monday, the Washington Post reported.

“The rush to a hearing is unnecessary, and contrary to the Committee discovering the truth,” the Post quoted Lisa Banks, a lawyer for Kavanaugh’s accuser Christine Blasey Ford, as saying.

The statement made no mention of whether Ford would testify, the Post said.