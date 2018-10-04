FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 4, 2018 / 8:55 PM / Updated an hour ago

Democratic Senator Manchin says still undecided on Kavanaugh vote

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Democratic Senator Joe Manchin said on Thursday he still had not decided how he would vote on Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination to the U.S. Supreme Court.

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) questions Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey and Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg during their testimony before a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on foreign influence operations on social media platforms on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., September 5, 2018. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Manchin, a key swing vote, told reporters after leaving a secure room where senators are reading an FBI report on sexual misconduct allegations against Kavanaugh that he would return on Friday morning to finish reading the report. A procedural vote on the nomination is scheduled for Friday.

Reporting by Richard Cowan; Writing by Eric Beech; Editing by Mohammad Zargham

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
