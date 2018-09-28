FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 28, 2018 / 7:06 PM / Updated an hour ago

Senate Democrat Manchin joins Flake's call for FBI probe of Kavanaugh

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Democratic U.S. Senator Joe Manchin, often viewed as a possible swing vote on the confirmation of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, on Friday supported Republican Senator Jeff Flake’s call to delay voting so the FBI can conduct a background investigation.

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) questions Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey and Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg during their testimony before a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on foreign influence operations on social media platforms on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., September 5, 2018. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

“I applaud Senator Jeff Flake’s decision to rise above the partisan circus on display during this entire process,” Manchin said in a statement. “It took courage to take a stand and call for a one-week FBI investigation to get to the bottom of the allegations against Judge Kavanaugh. This has been a partisan and divisive process.”

Reporting by Lisa Lambert; Editing by David Gregorio

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
