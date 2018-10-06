FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Politics
October 6, 2018 / 7:38 PM / Updated 31 minutes ago

McConnell says Kavanaugh fight will help Republicans in November

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell told Reuters on Saturday that the political brawl over Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation will help Republicans in their November election battle to retain control of the Senate.

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell arrives with U.S. Senator Orrin Hatch, Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Senator Chuck Grassley and Seantor Mike Lee for a news conference to discuss the FBI background investigation into the assault allegations against U.S. Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., October 4, 2018. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas/File Photo

“Nothing unifies Republicans like a court fight,” McConnell said in an interview ahead of a roll call vote that was widely expected to confirm Kavanaugh as a new Supreme Court Justice.

“It’s been a seminal event leading into the fall election.”

Addressing the intensity of the opposition from protesters and Democrats, McConnell said: “We’ve literally been under assault by the mob.”

Reporting by David Morgan; Editing by Bill Berkrot

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.