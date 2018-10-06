McConnell says Kavanaugh fight will help Republicans in November

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell told Reuters on Saturday that the political brawl over Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation will help Republicans in their November election battle to retain control of the Senate.

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell arrives with U.S. Senator Orrin Hatch, Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Senator Chuck Grassley and Seantor Mike Lee for a news conference to discuss the FBI background investigation into the assault allegations against U.S. Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., October 4, 2018. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas/File Photo

“Nothing unifies Republicans like a court fight,” McConnell said in an interview ahead of a roll call vote that was widely expected to confirm Kavanaugh as a new Supreme Court Justice.

“It’s been a seminal event leading into the fall election.”

Addressing the intensity of the opposition from protesters and Democrats, McConnell said: “We’ve literally been under assault by the mob.”