U.S. First Lady Melania Trump glad judge Kavanaugh, his accuser were heard

CAIRO (Reuters) - U.S. First Lady Melania Trump praised Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, who faces sexual assault allegations, on Saturday, saying she was glad he and his accuser had a chance to be heard.

U.S. first lady Melania Trump stands in front of the Sphinx as she visits the Pyramids in Cairo, Egypt, October 6, 2018. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Kavanaugh, who denies the allegation, is expected to be confirmed by the Senate as a Supreme Court justice this weekend.

Speaking in Cairo at the end of an African tour that included a stop in Egypt, Melania Trump also said that alleged negative comments attributed to her husband President Donald Trump about African nations did not come up during her trip.