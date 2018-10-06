FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Politics
October 6, 2018 / 1:51 PM / Updated an hour ago

U.S. First Lady Melania Trump glad judge Kavanaugh, his accuser were heard

1 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - U.S. First Lady Melania Trump praised Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, who faces sexual assault allegations, on Saturday, saying she was glad he and his accuser had a chance to be heard.

U.S. first lady Melania Trump stands in front of the Sphinx as she visits the Pyramids in Cairo, Egypt, October 6, 2018. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Kavanaugh, who denies the allegation, is expected to be confirmed by the Senate as a Supreme Court justice this weekend.

Speaking in Cairo at the end of an African tour that included a stop in Egypt, Melania Trump also said that alleged negative comments attributed to her husband President Donald Trump about African nations did not come up during her trip.

Reporting by Jeff Mason, writing by Sami Aboudi, editing by Alexander Smith

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.