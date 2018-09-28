FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 28, 2018 / 6:54 PM / Updated an hour ago

Republican Senator Murkowski backs idea of delay in vote on Kavanaugh

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Republican Senator Lisa Murkowski said on Friday she supported the idea of a delay in the planned Senate vote on U.S. Supreme court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, making it more likely that Republican leaders will have to agree to the idea.

FILE PHOTO: Senator Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) speaks to journalists as she arrives for a vote on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., September 24, 2018. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Murkowski’s Republican colleague Jeff Flake earlier on Friday called for a one-week delay to allow the FBI to investigate sexual misconduct allegations against Kavanaugh.

With Republicans holding a narrow 51-49 majority in the Senate, the two Republican defections could doom Kavanaugh’s nomination, given the likelihood of universal Democratic opposition.

Reporting by Richard Cowan; Writing by Tim Ahmann; Editing by David Alexander

