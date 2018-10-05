Republican Senator Murkowski says has not decided final Kavanaugh vote

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Republican Senator Lisa Murkowski, who is considered a key vote in whether or not Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh is confirmed, said on Friday she had not made up her mind on what her final vote would be.

U.S. Senator Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) talks to reporters about her "no" vote after a procedural vote in the Senate on the confirmation of U.S. Supreme Court nominee judge Brett Kavanaugh on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., October 5, 2018. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

“This has truly been the most difficult ... decision that I’ve ever had to make,” Murkowski told reporters. “I believe he’s a good man. It just may be that in my view, he’s not the right man for the court at this time.”

