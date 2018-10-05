FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 5, 2018 / 4:11 PM / Updated an hour ago

U.S. Republican Senator Murkowski says has not decided final Kavanaugh vote

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Republican Senator Lisa Murkowski, who is considered a key vote in whether or not Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh is confirmed, said on Friday she had not made up her mind on what her final vote would be.

U.S. Senator Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) talks to reporters about her "no" vote after a procedural vote in the Senate on the confirmation of U.S. Supreme Court nominee judge Brett Kavanaugh on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., October 5, 2018. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

“This has truly been the most difficult ... decision that I’ve ever had to make,” Murkowski told reporters. “I believe he’s a good man. It just may be that in my view, he’s not the right man for the court at this time.”

(This version of the story corrects 'refuted' to 'challenged' in the first paragraph)

Reporting by David Morgan; Writing by Makini Brice; Editing by Frances Kerry

