Kavanaugh says he might have been 'too emotional' in testimony: WSJ

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh said in Wall Street Journal op-ed on Thursday that he “might have been too emotional at times” in his Senate testimony last week in which he denied accusations of sexual misconduct.

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh becomes emotional as he testifies before a Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing for Kavanaugh on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., September 27, 2018. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Kavanaugh wrote in the opinion piece that his testimony “reflected my overwhelming frustration at being wrongly accused.” Kavanaugh’s chances of confirmation by the Senate gained momentum on Thursday after two wavering lawmakers responded positively to an FBI report on accusations of sexual misconduct against the judge.