Trump orders FBI to update Kavanaugh file in less than a week

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday he has ordered the FBI to reopen its investigation into Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh over sexual misconduct allegations, but said the work must be done in less than a week.

U.S. President Donald Trump reacts to a question about U.S. Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh during a meeting with Chilean President Sebastian Pinera in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, U.S., September 28, 2018. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

“I’ve ordered the FBI to conduct a supplemental investigation to update Judge Kavanaugh’s file. As the Senate has requested, this update must be limited in scope and completed in less than one week,” Trump said in a statement.