Senate panel to vote on Kavanaugh on Monday unless deal reached with accuser

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee will hold a vote on confirmation of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh on Monday if no deal was reached by 10 p.m. EDT Friday (0200 GMT Saturday) on how Christine Blasey Ford, who has accused Kavanaugh of sexual assault, would testify, the panel’s chairman said.

U.S. Senator Chuck Grassley (R-IA) speaks during U.S. Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh's U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., September 4, 2018. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

“I’m extending the deadline for response yet again to 10 o’clock this evening. I’m providing a notice of a vote to occur Monday in the event that Dr. Ford’s attorneys don’t respond or Dr. Ford decides not to testify,” Republican Senator Chuck Grassley said in a statement.