Senate panel wants Kavanaugh hearing terms worked out Friday

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Senate Judiciary Committee has given Christine Blasey Ford’s lawyers until the end of Friday to agree on terms for her to testify about her sexual assault allegations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, Politico reported, citing a Republican senator.

The panel agreed to hold the hearing on Wednesday, a day earlier than Ford had offered to appear, the senator, who was not identified, told Politico. The senator said Ford was expected to testify before Kavanaugh, but that lawmakers consented to Ford’s request not to have him in the same room with her.