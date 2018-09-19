FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Politics
September 19, 2018 / 12:28 AM / Updated an hour ago

Kavanaugh's accuser wants FBI to probe allegations before testifying: CNN

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The woman accusing U.S. Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault decades ago says she wants the FBI to probe the allegations before she testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee, CNN reported on Tuesday.

It said that Christine Blasey Ford’s attorneys wrote in a letter to the panel’s chairman, Senator Chuck Grassley, that “a full investigation by law enforcement officials will ensure that the crucial facts and witnesses in this matter are assessed in a non-partisan manner, and that the Committee is fully informed before conducting any hearing or making any decisions.”

Reporting by Eric Beech; Writing by Mohammad Zargham; Editing by Peter Cooney

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.