Kavanaugh's accuser wants FBI to probe allegations before testifying: CNN

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The woman accusing U.S. Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault decades ago says she wants the FBI to probe the allegations before she testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee, CNN reported on Tuesday.

It said that Christine Blasey Ford’s attorneys wrote in a letter to the panel’s chairman, Senator Chuck Grassley, that “a full investigation by law enforcement officials will ensure that the crucial facts and witnesses in this matter are assessed in a non-partisan manner, and that the Committee is fully informed before conducting any hearing or making any decisions.”