White House receives FBI report on Kavanaugh: spokesman

(Reuters) - The White House has received the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s report on sexual misconduct allegations against U.S. Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh and will send it to the Senate, a spokesman said early on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO: Judge Brett Kavanaugh testifies to the Senate Judiciary Committee during his Supreme Court confirmation hearing in the Dirksen Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, U.S., September 27, 2018. Win McNamee/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

The Senate was expected to receive the report early on Thursday, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters. Senators were to be granted access to review it during the day before a procedural vote that was set up by U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.