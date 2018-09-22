FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 22, 2018 / 6:44 AM / Updated an hour ago

U.S. Senate's Grassley sets Kavanaugh's accuser Saturday deadline for testimony terms: NY Times

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley set a 2:30 p.m. EST Saturday deadline for a woman accusing Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault to negotiate terms of her testimony, the New York Times reported.

U.S. President Donald Trump listens to his nominee for the U.S. Supreme Court Brett Kavanaugh speak during his nomination announcement in the East Room of the White House in Washington, U.S., July 9, 2018. EUTERS/Jim Bourg

The Committee delayed a vote on Kavanaugh’s confirmation after California professor Christine Blasey Ford’s allegations emerged last week. Since then, her lawyers and committee staff have been negotiating the conditions of her testimony.

The newspaper cited an email that Grassley sent to Ford’s lawyers.

Reporting by Brendan O'Brien in Milwaukee

