Senate panel sets afternoon vote on Supreme Court pick Kavanaugh

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee on Friday set a vote for 1:30 p.m. (1730 GMT) on President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, one day after a contentious hearing on sexual assault allegations against him.

U.S. Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh testifies before a Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., September 27, 2018. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

The committee voted 11-8 to schedule the vote on the nomination, with all Republicans in support, eight of panel’s ten Democrats voting in opposition and two abstaining to demonstrate their objection. Some Democratic members of the committee walked out in protest during the committee meeting.