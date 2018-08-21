Democrat Schumer says court pick wouldn't say if abortion case rightly decided

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Brett Kavanaugh, U.S. President Donald Trump’s nominee to the Supreme Court, would not say whether he believed the landmark 1973 abortion case Roe v. Wade was correctly decided, Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said Tuesday.

U.S. Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh seen before meeting with U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar at the Hart Senate Office Building in Washington, U.S., August 21, 2018. REUTERS/Alex Wroblewski

Schumer, who met Kavanaugh earlier Tuesday, said Kavanaugh would not give any assurance that either Roe, which legalized abortion, or a later case called Planned Parenthood v. Casey that reaffirmed Roe, were correctly decided. Nor would Kavanaugh say whether he thought the healthcare law passed under former President Barack Obama, the Affordable Care Act, was constitutional, Schumer told reporters.