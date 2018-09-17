FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 17, 2018 / 3:48 PM / Updated 33 minutes ago

Schumer: FBI should reopen Kavanaugh background check - ABC

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer on Monday called the sexual misconduct allegation brought by a woman against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh extremely credible and said the FBI should reopen its background investigation on the judge.

FILE PHOTO: Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) speaks to Capitol Hill reporters following the Democrats' weekly policy luncheon in Washington, U.S., July 31, 2018. REUTERS/Allison Shelley.

A planned vote on Kavanaugh’s nomination should be put on hold while the FBI investigates the allegation against President Donald Trump’s nominee for the nation’s highest court, Schumer said. “Trying to rush this through on Thursday is an insult to the women of America and an insult to the majesty of the Supreme Court of the United States,” Schumer told ABC’s “The View,” referring to a planned vote in the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Will Dunham

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
