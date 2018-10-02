FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 2, 2018 / 6:14 PM / Updated 25 minutes ago

Top Senate Democrat wants FBI briefing on Kavanaugh probe before vote

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Top Senate Democrat Chuck Schumer on Tuesday called for the FBI to brief senators on its investigation of sexual misconduct allegations against Brett Kavanaugh at least 24 hours before a vote on the U.S. Supreme Court nominee.

FILE PHOTO: Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) speaks after the Democratic weekly policy lunch on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., September 25, 2018. REUTERS/Al Drago

In a letter to Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Schumer said he made the request “in light of the various conflicting statements by the President and other officials regarding the nature and scope of this investigation.”

Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Toni Reinhold

