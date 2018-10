WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Brett Kavanaugh will be sworn in as a justice to U.S. Supreme Court on Saturday - hours after he was confirmed by the Senate, the court announced in a statement.

FILE PHOTO: Judge Brett M. Kavanaugh testifies in front of the Senate Judiciary committee regarding sexual assault allegations at the Dirksen Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill in Washington DC, U.S., September 27, 2018. Gabriella Demczuk/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

Chief Justice John Roberts will administer the constitutional oath and retired Justice Anthony Kennedy, who Kavanaugh is replacing, will administer the judicial oath in a private ceremony.