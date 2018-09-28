FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 28, 2018 / 4:47 PM / Updated 4 minutes ago

Democratic Senator Tester says will oppose Kavanaugh for top court

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Democratic Senator Jon Tester, who had been considered a potential swing vote for Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, said on Friday he would oppose the nomination, citing a number of concerns, including the sexual assault allegations facing Kavanaugh.

U.S. Senator Jon Tester (D-MT) responds to reporters asking about the Supreme Court nomination of Judge Brett Kavanaugh in the wake of a woman's accusation that Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her 36 years ago, as he walks through the U.S. Senate subway on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., September 18, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Segar

“Unfortunately, Judge Kavanaugh couldn’t find time to discuss these concerns with me in person, so the only information I have is from what he said in his hearings,” Tester said in a statement. “I’ll be voting against him.”

Reporting by Tim Ahmann

