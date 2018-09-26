Court nominee Kavanaugh calls recent allegations 'last minute smears'

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump’s U.S. Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, in testimony prepared for a Senate hearing on Thursday, decried sexual allegations against him as “last-minute smears” and denied that he had ever sexually assaulted anyone.

FILE PHOTO: Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh testifies during the third day of his confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., September 6, 2018. REUTERS/Alex Wroblewski

“I am here ... to answer these allegations and to tell the truth,” Kavanaugh said in testimony released on Wednesday by the Senate Judiciary Committee ahead of the hearing with Kavanaugh and one of his accusers. “And the truth is that I have never sexually assaulted anyone - not in high school, not in college, not ever.”