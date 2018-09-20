FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 20, 2018 / 6:56 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Kavanaugh's accuser ready to testify under certain conditions: New York Times

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A lawyer for Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh’s accuser, professor Christine Blasey Ford, told a U.S. Senate committee on Thursday that Ford would be prepared to testify next week if the terms are fair and her safety is ensured, the New York Times reported on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh listens during his U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., September 4, 2018. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts/File Photo

In an email to the Senate Judiciary Committee, attorney Debra Katz said, however, that it was “not possible” for Ford to testify on Monday, as the committee had hoped, the Times said. It said Katz proposed a call later on Thursday to discuss the terms for any testimony.

Reporting by Tim Ahmann; Editing by Eric Beech

