Trump: allegations against Supreme Court nominee 'totally uncorroborated'

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday following the completion of an FBI investigation of his Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh that the sexual assault allegations against him were “totally uncorroborated.”

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump answers a question about U.S. Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh during a meeting with Chilean President Sebastian Pinera in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, U.S., September 28, 2018. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Trump said in a Twitter post that Kavanaugh had been subjected to “harsh and unfair treatment” and said “this great life cannot be ruined by mean & despicable Democrats and totally uncorroborated allegations.”