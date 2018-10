WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday applauded the Senate for approving his nominee, Brett Kavanaugh, to a life-time term on the Supreme Court, writing on Twitter.

U.S. President Donald Trump looks on while addressing supporters during a campaign rally at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester, Minnesota, U.S., October 4, 2018. REUTERS/Leah Millis/File Photo

“I applaud and congratulate the U.S. Senate for confirming our GREAT NOMINEE, Judge Brett Kavanaugh, to the United States Supreme Court,” Trump wrote. “Later today, I will sign his Commission of Appointment, and he will be officially sworn in. Very exciting!”