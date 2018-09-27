Trump calls Kavanaugh testimony powerful, calls for Senate vote

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday reiterated his full backing for Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh on Thursday, praising as powerful his testimony in a Senate hearing denying a university professor’s accusation that he sexually assaulted her 36 years ago.

U.S. President Donald Trump arrives at Joint Base Andrews from New York, in Maryland, U.S., September 27, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

“Judge Kavanaugh showed America exactly why I nominated him. His testimony was powerful, honest, and riveting,” Trump said in Twitter post.

“The Senate must vote!,” he added.