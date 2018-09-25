Trump questions credibility of second Kavanaugh accuser

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday questioned the credibility of the second woman to accuse Supreme Court pick Brett Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct, saying she admitted she was drunk at a dormitory party where the alleged behavior occurred.

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., September 20, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Segar

The woman, Deborah Ramirez, accused Kavanaugh in an article published in the New Yorker magazine on Sunday of exposing himself to her at a drunken party during the 1983-84 academic year at Yale University.

“He was so truthful,” Trump said about the judge’s interview on Fox News on Monday in which he denied the accusations. “He’s a high quality person, he’s a great intellect,” Trump said in remarks to reporters at the United Nations, accusing Democrats of portraying Kavanaugh as someone he is not.