Trump says doesn't mind if Kavanaugh vote delayed to allow accuser to be heard

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump said on Monday it was okay with him if the Senate confirmation vote for Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh is briefly delayed to allow a woman accusing him of sexual assault to be heard.

“If it takes a little delay, it’ll take a little delay,” Trump told reporters in the White House Roosevelt Room.

But Trump said he believed Kavanaugh’s nomination remained on track and he has full confidence in his nominee, who he said has “never even had a little blemish on his record.”

“We want to go through a full process ... and hear everybody out,” said Trump.

He said he wished Democrats had brought up the accusations against Kavanaugh sooner.

