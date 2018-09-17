FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 17, 2018 / 7:20 PM / Updated 41 minutes ago

Trump says doesn't mind if Kavanaugh vote delayed to allow accuser to be heard

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump said on Monday it was okay with him if the Senate confirmation vote for Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh is briefly delayed to allow a woman accusing him of sexual assault to be heard.

U.S. President Donald Trump holds the inaugural meeting of the President's National Council for the American Worker at the White House in Washington, U.S., September 17, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

“If it takes a little delay, it’ll take a little delay,” Trump told reporters in the White House Roosevelt Room.

But Trump said he believed Kavanaugh’s nomination remained on track and he has full confidence in his nominee, who he said has “never even had a little blemish on his record.”

“We want to go through a full process ... and hear everybody out,” said Trump.

He said he wished Democrats had brought up the accusations against Kavanaugh sooner.

Reporting By Steve Holland; Editing by Cynthia Osterman

