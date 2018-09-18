FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 18, 2018 / 4:55 PM / Updated 21 minutes ago

Trump says FBI should not probe allegations against Kavanaugh

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The FBI should not investigate a California professor’s allegations of sexual assault against U.S. Supreme Court pick Brett Kavanaugh, President Donald Trump said on Tuesday, adding that he wanted his nominee to be confirmed quickly.

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump holds a meeting with Republican House and Senate leadership in the Roosevelt Room at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S. Sept. 5, 2018. REUTERS/Leah Millis/File Photo

Asked whether he would ask the FBI to open its background check on Kavanaugh, Trump told reporters at the White House: “I don’t think the FBI really need to be involved because they don’t want to be involved. If they wanted to be, I would certainly do that, but as you know, they say this is not really their thing.”

Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Writing by Susan Heavey; Editing by Doina Chiacu

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
