September 28, 2018 / 6:18 PM / Updated an hour ago

Trump says he has not considered alternative for top court pick

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump said on Friday he had not thought “even a little bit” about alternatives if the Senate does not approve his nominee for the U.S. Supreme Court, Brett Kavanaugh.

U.S. President Donald Trump reacts to a question about U.S. Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh during a meeting with Chilean President Sebastian Pinera in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, U.S., September 28, 2018. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

He called the hearing an incredible moment in the history of the country, but suggested he was not involving himself in the Senate’s negotiations. “I’m going to let the Senate handle that. They’ll make their decisions,” Trump told reporters at the White House.

Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Writing by Makini Brice; Editing by Susan Heavey

