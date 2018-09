WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump said on Wednesday it was up to the U.S. Senate how to handle a sexual assault allegation brought by a woman against his Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

FILE PHOTO: Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh testifies during the third day of his confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., September 6, 2018. REUTERS/Alex Wroblewski/File Photo

Speaking to reporters at the White House, Trump said it would be unfortunate if Kavanaugh’s accuser, university professor Christine Blasey Ford, did not appear before the Senate Judiciary Committee to tell her story.