Trump says Republicans should have pushed through Kavanaugh sooner

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump on Wednesday said U.S. Senate Republicans should have pushed his Supreme Court nominee, Brett Kavanaugh, through the confirmation process sooner but that they have been very respectful of the woman who has accused the judge of sexual assault.

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump listens to his nominee for the U.S. Supreme Court Brett Kavanaugh speak during his nomination announcement in the East Room of the White House in Washington, U.S., July 9, 2018. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

“The Senate, the Republicans, could not be nicer in the way they’re handling this. They could have pushed it through two and a half weeks ago ... which is frankly what I would have preferred. But they didn’t do that,” Trump told reporters in New York, where he is attending the annual U.N. gathering of world leaders.