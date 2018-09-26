FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 26, 2018 / 1:44 PM / Updated 11 minutes ago

Trump says Republicans should have pushed through Kavanaugh sooner

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump on Wednesday said U.S. Senate Republicans should have pushed his Supreme Court nominee, Brett Kavanaugh, through the confirmation process sooner but that they have been very respectful of the woman who has accused the judge of sexual assault.

“The Senate, the Republicans, could not be nicer in the way they’re handling this. They could have pushed it through two and a half weeks ago ... which is frankly what I would have preferred. But they didn’t do that,” Trump told reporters in New York, where he is attending the annual U.N. gathering of world leaders.

Reporting by Doina Chiacu and Susan Heavey; Editing by Will Dunham

