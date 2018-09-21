Trump says Supreme Court nominee Kavanaugh is 'under assault'

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday that his Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh was “under assault” by radical leftist politicians, appearing to grow impatient with the delay of his appointee’s confirmation proceedings.

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., September 20, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Segar

“Judge Brett Kavanaugh is a fine man, with an impeccable reputation, who is under assault by radical left wing politicians who don’t want to know the answers, they just want to destroy and delay,” Trump said in a Twitter post.

A vote on Kavanaugh’s confirmation was delayed after a California professor accused him of sexually assaulting her decades ago while both were in high school.