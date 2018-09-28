Panel sends Supreme Court pick Kavanaugh's nomination to full Senate

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Republican-led Senate Judiciary Committee on Friday voted to send the nomination of President Donald Trump’s U.S. Supreme Court pick Brett Kavanaugh to the full Senate for consideration, with one hold-out Republican calling for an FBI probe into sexual assault allegations against the nominee before a final vote is held.

The panel moved the federal judge’s nomination to the full Senate on a party-line vote of 11-10, with all Republicans in support, and all Democrats opposed.

The concerns expressed by Republican Senator Jeff Flake could imperil the nomination if an FBI investigation is not launched.