WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate voted on Saturday to confirm President Donald Trump’s nominee Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court.

Judge Brett Kavanaugh testifies during the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on his nomination be an associate justice of the Supreme Court of the United States, on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, U.S., September 27, 2018. Tom Williams/Pool via REUTERS

The Republican-controlled Senate voted 50-48 in favor of Kavanaugh. The White House has said he will swiftly be sworn in.