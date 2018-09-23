FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 23, 2018 / 5:03 PM / Updated 20 minutes ago

Kavanaugh accuser to testify Thursday in Senate: lawyers

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - California professor Christine Blasey Ford has agreed to testify on Thursday morning before a U.S. Senate panel about her sexual assault allegations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, her lawyers said on Sunday.

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh listens during his U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., September 4, 2018. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts/File Photo

“Despite actual threats to her safety and her life, Dr. Ford believes it is important for Senators to hear directly from her about the sexual assault committed against her,” her lawyers said in a statement. “She has agreed to move forward with a hearing even though the Committee has refused to subpoena Mark Judge,” who has been identified as a witness to the incident.

Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Lisa Shumaker

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
