Schumer: Senate should reject any Supreme Court pick who would vote to overturn Roe v. Wade

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Democratic leader Charles Schumer said on Wednesday the Senate should reject any Supreme Court nominee put forth by President Donald Trump who would vote to overturn the Roe v. Wade abortion decision or “undermine” key healthcare protections.

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer (D-NY) departs after a full-Senate briefing by Deputy U.S. Attorney General Rod Rosenstein at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S. May 18, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

In a speech on the Senate floor shortly after Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy announced he is retiring, Schumer also said “Americans should make it clear” they will not tolerate any nominee from Trump’s earlier list of possible Supreme Court candidates.