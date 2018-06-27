Senate to debate Trump high court nominee in fall: McConnell

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Wednesday said President Donald Trump’s eventual nomination to replace retiring Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy will be debated by the full Senate this fall.

FILE PHOTO: Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) speaks after the Republican weekly policy lunch on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., June 19, 2018. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

“We’ll be addressing the nominee on the floor of the Senate this fall,” McConnell told reporters. Asked whether it would be proper for the Senate to decide on a justice before November’s congressional elections, McConnell responded, “There’s no presidential election this year.”