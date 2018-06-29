Trump moving fast on Supreme Court, nominee seen by July 10

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump may choose a nominee to replace Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy by July 10, when Trump is scheduled to leave on a trip for Europe, a White House official said on Friday.

U.S. President Donald Trump waves as he walks on the South Lawn of the White House upon his return from Mount Pleasant, Wisconsin, to Washington, U.S., June 28, 2018. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

The nominee, expected to come from a list of 25 contenders drawn up with input from conservative legal activists, must win confirmation by the Senate. The president’s fellow Republicans control the chamber, but only by a slim majority, making the views of moderates, including some Democrats, important.

“We expect to get a nomination from the president rather soon,” Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell said on Friday.

McConnell said he hoped the confirmation process would be done “in time for the new justice to begin the fall term of the Supreme Court ... the first Monday in October.”

White House aide Marc Short said on MSNBC that the White House hoped for a Senate confirmation vote in September.

That schedule would put a new justice in place before the congressional mid-term elections in November, when all seats in the House of Representatives and a third of the Senate will be contested.

Trump met on Thursday with senators from both parties at the White House to discuss the court vacancy created by the retirement of Kennedy, which was announced on Wednesday.

While Kennedy was a conservative, he proved to be a somewhat unpredictable “swing” vote over his long career. For example, he sided with the court’s liberals by voting in favor of abortion rights in key cases. That issue was expected to be one that senators will ask the new nominee about in confirmation hearings.

Kennedy’s replacement could cast a deciding vote on limiting abortion rights or even overturning Roe v. Wade, the 1973 ruling that found women have a right to obtain the procedure.

“I do not apply ideological litmus tests to nominees, but I want to see integrity, intellect, a respect for precedent and adherence to the rule of law,” moderate Republican Senator Susan Collins told Reuters when asked about Roe v. Wade.

Collins, who favors a woman’s right to choose on abortion, joined like-minded Republican Lisa Murkowski at the White House meeting. Also attending were Republican Charles Grassley and Democrats Joe Manchin, Joe Donnelly and Heidi Heitkamp.

Democrat Bill Nelson, asked by reporters if a nominee’s views on Roe v. Wade will be important to him, said, “very.”

Trump said he probably will not ask the person he nominates how they would vote on Roe v. Wade. In an excerpt of an interview on Fox Business Network to be aired on Sunday, Trump said: “I don’t think I’m going to be so specific.”