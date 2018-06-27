Trump says launches search to replace retiring Supreme Court Justice Kennedy

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he was launching an immediate search for someone to replace retiring Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy, whom he hailed as a spectacular man with great vision and heart.

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to reporters as he meets with Portugal’s President Rebelo de Sousa in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, U.S. June 27, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Speaking to reporters during an Oval Office meeting with Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, Trump said he would draw from a list of 25 potential court candidates that his campaign had assembled during his presidential run.

