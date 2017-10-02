FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Supreme Court divided over curbing workers' class-action suits
October 2, 2017 / 3:24 PM / in 18 days

Supreme Court divided over curbing workers' class-action suits

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Liberal U.S. Supreme Court justices on Monday defended the right of workers to bring class-action lawsuits against companies but their conservative counterparts who are in the majority sounded skeptical in the biggest business case of the court’s new term.

FILE PHOTO - The building of the U.S. Supreme Court is seen in Washington, U.S., June 26, 2017. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

The case focused on whether employers can require workers to sign arbitration agreements that curb their ability to bring class-action claims. Republican President Donald Trump’s conservative appointee to the court, Neil Gorsuch, did not speak during the one-hour argument, but could provide the deciding vote.

Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Will Dunham

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
