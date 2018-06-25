Supreme Court turns away 'Making a Murderer' case appeal

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday refused to hear a Wisconsin man’s challenge to his conviction in a 2005 murder in which he contends police coerced him into a confession in a case featured in a Netflix documentary series called “Making a Murderer.”

The justices turned away Brendan Dassey’s appeal of a lower court ruling upholding his conviction for murder, sexual assault and mutilation of a corpse in connection with the 2005 death of a freelance photographer named Teresa Halbach.

Dassey, 16 years old at the time of the murder and now 28, told police officers who interrogated him four times in 48 hours that he had helped his uncle, Steven Avery, rape and kill Halbach. Dassey’s lawyers have said he has “significant intellectual and social limitations” and was coerced into confessing in violation of his constitutional rights.