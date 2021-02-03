Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
U.S. Supreme Court tosses ruling against Germany in Nazi-era art dispute

By Andrew Chung

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Barbed wire and security fencing surrounds the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, U.S., January 26, 2021. REUTERS/Al Drago/File Photo

(Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday threw out a lower court ruling that had let a lawsuit proceed in the United States against Germany over claims that its former Nazi government coerced Jewish art dealers to sell a collection of medieval religious art in 1935 for far less than its value.

In a 9-0 decision, the justices ruled that the Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act, a federal law that limits the jurisdiction of American courts over lawsuits against foreign governments, bars the claims brought against a German agency that administers state museums. The justices ordered a lower courts to reconsider other arguments made in the lawsuit.

Reporting by Andrew Chung; Editing by Will Dunham

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

