White House says judicial decision reflects that NCAA student athletes should not be exploited

FILE PHOTO: Jun 11, 2021; Eugene, Oregon, USA; An NCAA logo flag at the NCAA Track and Field Championships at Hayward Field. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said that the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision on Monday reflects that student athletes from the National Collegiate Athletic Association should not be exploited.

Siding with student-athletes, the U.S. Supreme ruled against the NCAA in the organization’s bid to maintain limits on education-related compensation for them that critics have said help maintain the fiction of amateurism in college sports.