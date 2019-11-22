U.S. Supreme Court to hear Trump appeal in 'no-fly list' suit

FILE PHOTO: The exterior of the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, U.S., as seen on September 16, 2019. REUTERS/Sarah Silbiger

(Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday agreed to hear a bid by President Donald Trump’s administration to shield FBI agents from a lawsuit by three American Muslim men who said they were placed on the government’s “no-fly list” for refusing to become informants.

The justices will take up the administration’s appeal of a lower court ruling allowing the men, all U.S. citizens or permanent residents who were born abroad, to sue under the federal Religious Freedom Restoration Act.