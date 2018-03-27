Appeals court revives Oracle's billion-dollar copyright claim against Google

(Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court on Tuesday resurrected a multi-billion dollar copyright case brought by Oracle Corp against Google.

A sign marks a building housing Oracle offices in Burlington, Massachusetts, U.S., June 21, 2017. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit said Google’s use of Oracle’s Java development platform to create the Android operating system was not protected under the fair-use provision of copyright law, reversing a 2016 jury verdict.

The court sent the case back to a U.S. judge in San Francisco for a trial to determine how much compensation Google owes Oracle.

FILE PHOTO: The Google logo is seen at the Young Entrepreneurs fair in Paris, France, February 7, 2018. REUTERS/Charles Platiau /File Photo

Oracle had previously sought $9 billion in damages.

Google and Oracle did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The closely watched case, which dates to 2010, involves how much copyright protection should extend to the Java programming language, which Google used to design the Android operating system that runs most of the world’s smartphones.

Oracle is seeking royalties for Google’s use of some of the Java language, while Google argues it should be able to use Java without paying a fee.