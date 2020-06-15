Commodities
June 15, 2020 / 2:51 PM / Updated 5 minutes ago

U.S. Supreme Court rules for pipeline in Appalachian Trail dispute

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Ruling against environmentalists, the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday decided that the federal government has the authority to allow a proposed $7.5 billion natural gas pipeline to cross under the popular Appalachian Trail in rural Virginia.

The 7-2 ruling was a victory for Dominion Energy Inc and President Donald Trump’s administration, both of which appealed a lower court ruling that halted construction of the 600-mile (965-km) Atlantic Coast Pipeline, which would run from West Virginia to North Carolina. The decision removes one of several obstacles facing the project.

Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Will Dunham

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
